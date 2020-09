KOTA BHARU: The ‘Kelantan Sightseeing Tour’, ‘Kelantan Panaromic Tour’ and ‘Kelantan Saturday Fun’ packages that run through three different routes around Kota Bharu, Tumpat and Bachok districts will further boost the tourism sector in the state when launched on Sept 15 (Tuesday).

Malaysia Association Tour Agency (MATA) East Coast zone head Mimi Rodiah Abd Rahman said seven tourist guides were appointed to provide information on all destinations for this purpose.

She said seven of the 21 licensed tour guides have extensive knowledge of the locations, were proficient in various languages, especially English and are passionate about their line of work.

“The package which will be launched by Kelantan Unity, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Committee chairman, Datuk Mejar (B) Md Anizam Ab Rahman on Sept 15 is expected to be able to generate income for the residents here.

“At the same time, this package also helps tour guides generate income and further boosts the domestic tourism industry which has been slow due to Covid-19,“ she told reporters at the pre-launch event here today.

She said the programme is a joint venture between the state government and Tourism Malaysia (East Coast Region), Kota Bharu Municipal Council, Firefly and Jasa Teratai Holiday as well as Asia Travel & Tours.

Mimi said the Sightseeing Tour Package will be more meaningful as each location will have narrations that will not be experienced if travelling without a tour guide.

“For available packages, the fee is RM80 for adults and RM40 for children between four and 11 years old. However, starting today until Dec 31, we offer a half-price promotion for both,“ she said.

The Sightseeing Tour package starts at 9 am until 12.30 pm from Dataran Muhammadi before going to the traditional cake factory, batik factory, handicraft, the Sitting Buddha statue, ‘serunding’ (meat floss) factory and the Pengkalan Kubur Duty Free shops in Tumpat.

“The Panoramic Tour package will start at Dataran Muhammadi before heading towards the batik factory, wau (traditional kite) making centre, crackers cottage industry, Pantai Mek Mas and Pantai Cahaya Bulan.

The Saturday Fun package starts at 9 am until 12.30 pm will kick off at Dataran Muhammadi before going to Pengkalan Datu Floating Market, Lighthouse and Pantai Nami, a ride on a kolek fishing boat to the fishing market in Sabak and a visit to the Ar Rahman Mosque in Kampung Pulau Gajah, Sabak famous for its wood carving finishings,“ she said.-Bernama