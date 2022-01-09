Three of Azam’s deputies state support for beleaguered MACC chief

PETALING JAYA: While brickbats continue being hurled from all sides at Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) head Tan Sri Azam Baki over his nonchalant admission of allowing his brother to utilise his stock holding account, three of his colleagues have thrown their support behind him.

Calling it a political motive to crush the credibility of the commission, MACC deputy chief commissioners of three departments, namely operations, prevention and administration, Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali and Datuk Junipah Wandi who spoke on behalf of the commission’s workforce expressed their stance of supporting Azam’s leadership.

In a statement, they said they remained united in defending Azam and the MACC in preventing corruption in the country.

They claimed that the allegations and attacks on Azam are politically motivated.

The trio also urged all parties to put an end to the “chaos” and allow the law to take its course fairly and transparently.

On Saturday, six members of the MACC’s Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) issued a statement disassociating themselves from the independent panel’s stance which was announced by its chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang in a press conference on Wednesday.

The six members said they categorically wished to state that in a meeting to discuss and hear out the allegations against Azam, they did not concur with Abu Zahar’s opinion of the matter. They also said that Abu Zahar’s comments during the press conference was entirely his personal view.

An undisclosed number of police reports were lodged against Azam on Saturday urging an investigation be initiated on him for offences related to the the use of his central depository system (CDS) account by his younger brother.

Federal police CID director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan said yesterday that the police reports has been referred to the Securities Commission for further action.