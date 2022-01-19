Three people, including a couple, arrested for drug possession

MELAKA: The police have arrested three individuals, including a couple, and seized 35 grams (g) of drugs believed to be heroin in a raid on a house in Taman Ayer Molek here in the early morning of Jan 18.

Melaka Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief Supt Zulkiflee Rashid said the couple, a 24-year-old man and his lover, 31, were arrested along with his brother, aged 22, at 12.30 am. Both men were unemployed while the woman worked in an eatery.

Both men tested positive for morphine, while the woman tested positive for methamphetamine and all the suspects, who possessed prior criminal records relating to drug offences, have been remanded for seven days beginning yesterday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said in a statement today.

Also, Zulkiflee said 274 people were arrested for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and drugs worth an estimated RM22,821.50 were seized during the 17-day period beginning Jan 1 this year.

He added that the police would continue to step up inspections and enforcement and asked those who had information regarding drug trafficking and drug abuse to contact the police so that immediate action could be taken. - Bernama