Three Perak PN leaders have audience with Sultan Nazrin

IPOH: Three Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders had an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta, here today, to brief His Majesty on the latest political developments in the state.

The trio - Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad, Perak Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria - arrived at the palace at 2.30pm.

This is the second time the three leaders were granted an audience with Sultan Nazrin, after the first last Tuesday after Perak PN obtained the majority support to form the new state government.

Last Tuesday, Sultan Nazrin accepted Ahmad Faizal’s resignation as Perak Mentri Besar.

Just a day earlier, Ahmad Faizal announced that Perak PN comprising Umno, PAS and Bersatu had obtained the support of 32 of the 59 members of the State Legislative Assembly to form the new state government.

Seven former Perak state executive councillors from the previous Pakatan Harapan government, are expected to have an audience with Sultan Nazrin at 5pm today. - Bernama