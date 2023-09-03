Three police premises hit by floods in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Two police stations and a beat base in Johor are still temporarily closed, following the floods which have hit the state for the past nine days, said state police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

He said the affected stations are Chaah police station in Segamat, which has suffered various damages, including infrastructure, as well as Panchor police station and Lenga police beat base, both in Muar, which are still inundated with flood water.

“The damage involves infrastructure, toilets and furniture items, in addition to firearms storage rooms which are also flooded.

“However, the estimated loss is not yet known, and the logistics team will go to the locations to make an assessment. We hope this matter will be resolved soon,” he said at a press conference, after the launch of the Johor police post-flood assistance at the state police contingent headquarters, here today.

Kamarul Zaman, however, said the incident did not interfere with daily operations, as the officers and personnel in the areas were not affected.

He said that, thus far, no reports have been received regarding house burglaries involving victims’ houses during the nine days of floods which hit the state.

He added that a total of 150 officers and personnel of the Johor police will help clean the police housing quarters and affected residents in Kluang district today, and similar assistance to other districts will be arranged next.

At the same time, he advised road users to always be careful and prioritise safety, as there are 41 roads which are still closed, including in Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi.

“To prevent unwanted incidents, we advise everyone to be extra vigilant because some roads are still closed, or can only be passed by heavy vehicles.

“Don’t risk your life, postpone your trip, or use a heavy vehicle,” he said. - Bernama