Three policemen among six detained over theft of safe from logistics company

ALOR SETAR: Three policemen were among six individuals arrested in connection with the theft of a safe containing RM400,000 from a logistics company here last Wednesday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said all the suspects, aged between 30 and 50, were arrested in a series of arrest at homes and offices here since Wednesday.

He said the safe was discovered missing at about 1.30am last Wednesday following a break in.

Following a report lodged, a man was arrested a few hours later and his arrest led to the arrest of five other suspects, including three policemen from the Kota Setar district police headquarters, he told a media conference here today.

He said the police were able to recover RM263,295 from the suspects and were looking for the remaining loot, believed to be with the other two suspects still at large.

Kamarul Zaman said the suspects were believed to have prised open the front door of the premises after disconnecting the power supply to enter the building.

He said the suspects are in remand until July 1 to facilitate investigation and the police have also launched a manhunt for the remaining two suspects.

In another development, he said the state police had arrested 144 individuals since last June 1 for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities in 122 raids conducted during which various items and cash, amounting to nearly RM65,000 were seized. — Bernama