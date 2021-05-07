Three policemen in remand over shooting of colleague

SIBU: Three policemen are in remand for a week until May 14 in connection with the death of their colleague, Constable Norhalim Tumiran, 25, in their rented house in Lorong Permai Timur 9, Taman Permai yesterday.

The remand order against the three suspects, all from the peninsula and aged 21, 23 and 27, respectively, was issued by Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It was earlier reported that Norhalim was found slumped on a sofa in the house with gunshot wounds to the head.

According to the police, the deceased, who is married with a child, had just moved into a transit house at the Sibu police headquarters after completing his basic training as a policeman.

He was said to have gone to the house before the breaking of fast to play computer games.

Meanwhile, Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, when contacted, said preparations are being made to send the victim’s body to his hometown. — Bernama