KUALA LUMPUR: Three more people, all politicians, were arrested on Tuesday in Johor by a federal police task force investigating a gay sex video purportedly of a cabinet minister and a former aide of a deputy minister.

The three male suspects, all said to be PKR members, were nabbed simultaneously at an unnamed location in Masai, Pasir Gudang at about 2.30pm.

Federal police CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the trio, who are aged between 29 and 37, were brought to Kuala Lumpur soon after they were held.

He said police will seek a remand order on the men on Wednesday to detain them for further investigations.

On Sunday, former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz and a lawyer were among the six men arrested and remanded for six days on Monday for investigations into the sex video. Police believe that the mastermind who planned the production of the video is among those arrested.

Days after the video was circulated on social media, Haziq admitted on his Facebook account that he was one of the two men engaged in homosexual sex in the footage.