Three popular Penang hawker centres closed for not following SOP

GEORGE TOWN: Running the most popular eatery in town can land one in trouble with the law, as the operators of three hawker centres found out on Sunday.

Orders have been given by the Penang Island City Council to have the three outlets closed until the operators can demonstrate that all standard operating procedures (SOP) are in place.

Large crowds at the outlets, located on Campbell Street, Hutton Lane and Karpal Singh Drive, have made it difficult for the hawkers to ensure social distancing.

Under the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19, all patrons and hawkers are required to put on face masks and practise social distancing. Only two persons are allowed to sit together at the same table.

A city council spokesman confirmed that the hawkers and patrons at the three eateries had ignored the need for social distancing.

State executive councillor in charge of housing, local government and town planning Jagdeep Singh Deo said today that the state government “cannot compromise” on such matters.

Penang lost its green zone status early this month, after a stretch of 91 consecutive days without a new Covid-19 infection.

The number of active cases has climbed to seven in the past two weeks. More than 100 individuals have been put on home quarantine. Among them are several doctors and nurses of a private hospital where a patient who was warded for a leg wound eventually tested positive for Covid-19.

At one case each are believed to have come from two clusters - Sivagangga and Tawar - in neighbouring Kedah.

In another development, the operators of the country’s oldest nasi kandar restaurant - Hameediyah - have taken it upon themselves to close temporarily to give them time to improve their SOP.

In their announcement on social media, the operators said this was to ensure that customers could dine safely under the new normal.