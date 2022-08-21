Three races join hands to install 12,000 Jalur Gemilang at PPR

GUA MUSANG: The spirit of patriotism was genuinely felt at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) here as residents band together to adorn their housing blocks with 12,000 Jalur Gemilang ahead of the National Day celebration.

Head of Block K, Shukri Idris, 54, said the residents began installing the flags since last week.

“We received the support of all residents including the Malays, Chinese and Indians in decorating the residential blocks. They also contributed funds to purchase flags in various sizes for their respective blocks.

“This is to express their love for the country and set an example for the young people to appreciate the meaning of independence,” he told reporters when met at the Gua Musang PPR today.

Shukri said it was estimated that each block had made a collection of RM1,000 to purchase the Jalur Gemilang.

One of the residents, Lee Man Theng, 41, said each block would be decorated differently.

“Every year, I look forward to these activities because each block will bring out their creative decoration ideas. But, we are not competing, just showing excitement in different ways.

“I feel grateful to live and be raised in a harmonious atmosphere even though the country has various ethnicities, races and cultures,” he said.

Another resident, R. Kamala, 53, who has been living at the PPR since it opened five years ago, said it has become their routine to work together to install the Jalur Gemilang every time the National Day comes around.

“This is one of the ways for us to show our (patriotic) spirit. We can also meet and greet our neighbours while decorating the flags,” she added. - Bernama