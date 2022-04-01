Three rates of Zakat Fitrah in Federal Territories, RM7 mandatory date

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has set three ‘zakat fitrah’ (special obligatory alms) rates for zakat payers in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan for this year, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

Idris said the three rates were RM7, RM14 and RM21.

According to him, the three rates were agreed upon by the Federal Territory Syarie Rules Consultative Committee Meeting with the mandatory zakat fitrah rate this year being RM7.

He said the value of RM7 was based on the price of rice used by the majority of Malaysians.

“Meanwhile, the other two zakat fitrah rates set are RM14 and RM21 respectively, for individuals who can afford it and wish to pay zakat fitrah in multiples according to the type of rice consumed.

“Payment of zakat fitrah in excess of the minimum rate voluntarily, is encouraged, and there is no coercion,“ he said in a statement today.

Idris explained that in line with the new norm, the public could make payments online through 14 zakat fitrah payment platforms provided by PPZ-WAIWP, including Gopay, Jompay and the PPZ Portal.

Apart from that, he said this year, MAIWP had also appointed a total of 811 amils (officers) to collect zakat fitrah at payment counters which will be opened at mosques, supermarkets and several other locations.

He said each amil would also be given a QR Code that can be scanned for cashless transactions. - Bernama