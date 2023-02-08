Three RELA personnel remanded over false claims amounting to RM103,000

LABUAN: Three People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) personnel, two of them uniformed officers, have been remanded for five days to assist investigations over submission of false claims amounting to RM103,664.

The order to detain the trio, all aged in their 30’s, until Aug 6 was granted by Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles, following an application by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officers Joe Randy Juster and Aina Nur Izazi Ahmad Zahari.

The trio, including a woman, were arrested at 2.30pm on Tuesday (Aug 1) at the Labuan MACC office after giving their statements.

The suspects had allegedly submitted documents containing false details to the Sabah RELA headquarters for patrolling duties in conjunction with the 2019 National Month celebrations in Labuan.’

One of the suspects is no longer in service with RELA, while the two others are currently in Labuan and Tawau RELA offices.

They are being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama