PUTRAJAYA: Three individuals including a senior officer of a commission have been remanded for five days from today to facilitate the investigations into alleged project scandal involving the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) worth RM30 million.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) obtained the remand order from Magistrate Ahmad Asyraf Mohammad Kamal against the senior officer and two others who were directors of information technology (IT) companies in the capital.

The three men, aged 44 to 56, were remanded until March 23.

All three were detained at their respective offices and homes around Petaling Jaya, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur yesterday (Monday).

According to MACC sources, the senior officer was alleged to have abetted the two IT companies to obtain approval to offer certified software certificates services without following the regulations as stipulated under the purview of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The investigations are being carried out under Section 17 (a) of the MACC 2009 Act. — Bernama