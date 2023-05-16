Three remanded over Penjana 2.0 false claim probe

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Terengganu branch has obtained a four-day remand order against three individuals, including a woman, starting today, to assist in the investigation of a case of false claims to the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

The documents submitted to Socso involved claims amounting to RM256,296, under PENJANA 2.0.

The court’s senior assistant registrar, Norina Maludin, issued the order to enable the investigation to be carried out in accordance with Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The two suspects are managers, a 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, who run a skills resource service, while another male suspect is a 29-year-old owner of a computer company.

A MACC source said that all the suspects were arrested at about 3 pm yesterday, at the Terengganu MACC Complex, when they were asked to appear to give statements.

“The company which runs the skills resource service is believed to have submitted false claims of over RM170,000, from 2020 to 2021.

“Meanwhile, the computer company submitted false claims totalling more than RM85,000 in the year 2021 to 2022,” said the source. -Bernama