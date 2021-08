IPOH: Three young men who were arrested after a viral video clip showing one of them brandishing a weapon, resembling a pistol, in front of a house here last Friday, have been remanded for three days.

Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, said that the three men, aged 20 to 22, have been remanded from yesterday until tomorrow, to assist in further investigations.

On Friday, acting on information, police detained the two men involved, as well as seizing an imitation firearm resembling a semi-automatic pistol, at about 2.30pm while they were riding a motorcycle in Jalan Kampung Paloh, while another man was arrested at about 7pm on the same day.

The three men had admitted to buying the imitation pistol and gathering in front of a house last Thursday while drinking alcohol, and one of them was holding an imitation pistol owned by another friend before the video went viral on the WhatsApp application.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 36 of the Firearms Act 1960, for possession of an imitation firearm without a valid licence, and if convicted can be sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both. — Bernama