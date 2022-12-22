Three rivers in Terengganu exceed danger level

KUALA TERENGGANU: Residents in Terengganu are advised to remain vigilant and be prepared for the floods with the water in three rivers in the state having exceeded the danger level and three others, recording above the alert level.

It involves six districts, namely Kemaman, Dungun, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Setiu and Kuala Terengganu.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department, the rivers that have exceeded the danger level are Sungai (Sg) Dungun at Jambatan Jerangau; Sg Kemaman atPaya Paman Pump House and Sg Nerus at Kampung Jeram.

The rivers which have exceeded the alert level are Sg Telemong at Kuala Ping; Sg Nerus at Kampung Bukit; Sg Nerus at Kg Langkap; Sg Tebak at Jambatan Tebak and Sg Terengganu at the Terengganu State Museum. - Bernama