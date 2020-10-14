Three road closures in PJ from today in line with CMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will be closing three roads in Petaling Jaya district from midnight today in line with the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for two weeks.

Petaling Jaya district police deputy chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the road closures covered Jalan Persiaran Mahogani in Seksyen 9, Jalan Persiaran Jati in di Seksyen 8 and Jalan Persiaran Sungai Buloh.

He said following the road closures, road users can use alternative routes, namely the Persiaran Kenanga Road via Kota Damansara Toll Road, Jalan Persiaran Surian at Palm Spring Kota Damansara and Jalan Persiaran Tropicana via Casa Tropicana.

“The road closure is in line with the CMCO, to control the movement of people and traffic in the streets.

“However, these (closed) routes can still be traversed by ambulances, vehicles belonging to the Fire and Rescue Department, Petaling Jaya City Council and Royal Malaysia Police (RMP).

“Armed Forces and police personnel will man the locations involved,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said, police at IPD Petaling Jaya called on people from all walks of life to comply with the CMCO and be patient in facing difficulties, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said four roadblocks were set up in four places, namely in front of Beranang Police Station, Jalan Broga, Jalan Bangi towards Nilai, Negeri Sembilan and the Bandar Seri Putra Toll Plaza entrance.

“IPD Kajang was enforcing roadblocks and road closures in several designated locations, to reduce movement in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Meanwhile, the permanent closure (24 hours) location is at Jalan Genting Peras. Police advise the public to be careful and comply with the CMCO,” he said.-Bernama