JOHOR BARU: The school session at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Sri Pulai, Jalan Batai 3, here, had to be stopped after three rooms on the third floor of the school caught fire in an incident this afternoon.

However, the incident at around 12 noon did not cause any injury to students and school staff as the school had carried out the evacuation of the building in a safe manner.

Skudai Fire and Rescue Department Chief Mohamad Riduan Akhyar said during the incident the morning session was in progress.

“The fire was believed to have started from the storeroom and spread to the restroom through the ceiling as the roof was made of wood while the other structures were concrete.

“Apart from the two rooms, the laboratory room was also affected by the effects of soot,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Mohamad Riduan said 10 firefighters with three fire engines from the station were assigned to extinguish the fire and were assisted by four members and a fire engine from the Pekan Nenas Fire and Rescue Station.

The cause and estimates of the losses were still under investigation.

Meanwhile, several videos and pictures showing the incident were shared by the public on the Facebook social website. — Bernama