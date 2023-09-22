Three schools receive additional allocation for upgrading work

BENTONG: The Education Ministry has provided an additional fund of RM110,000 for upgrading facilities at three schools in the Pelangai state constituency.

Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying (pix) said the allocation was Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Manchis and SJKC Telemong, amounting to RM30,000 each, while the remaining RM50,000 is for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Renjok.

She said there are 25 government-aided SJKC in Pahang, where an allocation totalling RM1.46 million had been made for the schools concerned.

As for SJKT, 20 schools have received the aid of RM1.52 million, she told reporters after handing over the additional allocation to the schools concerned here today.

Meanwhile, Lim said her visit to the affected schools today was also to monitor the progress of the toilet upgrading work in those schools.

She said the government had previously approved RM70,000 each for SJKC Manchis and SJKC Telemong and RM50,000 for SJKT Ladang Renjok. -Bernama