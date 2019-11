PUTRAJAYA: Three security guards at Sepang International Circuit were arrested yesterday to assist investigations into missing components belonging to racing teams taking part in Malaysia Grand Prix over the weekend.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamshah said three local men aged between 20 and 30 were picked up at about 1am yesterday morning.

They were taken into custody when called to KLIA police headquarters yesterday and police had obtained a remand order to detain them for three days to Wednesday (Nov 6), he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

The theft involving items belonging to several teams was believed to have taken place on early Friday morning between 1am and 5am. Among the most affected party was Angel Nieto which lost several front tyres, a full set of shock absorbers and brakes for Moto2 and Moto3 engines.

In this regard, Zulkifli said the paddock area where the theft was believed to have taken place was under SIC’s purview and was not a police patrol area. — Bernama