Three security guards nabbed after break-in at jewellery shop

ALOR STAR: Three security guards at a supermarket in Sungai Petani have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a safe containing jewellery and cash totalling RM500,000 from a goldsmith shop located inside the mall.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzly Abu Shah said all three suspects, aged 37 to 51, were arrested around Sungai Petani on Sunday after the owner of the premises lodged a police report on the same day.

“Police received a report of the incident from the 28-year-old owner at about 10.30am Sunday when one of his employees alerted him on the condition of the premises as they were about to start the business.

“Upon inspection the owner found that a safe containing cash and jewellery was stolen,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said police were investigating a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera at the scene and found that five men were seen carrying the safe using a cart.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Adzly said, acting on the information, police arrested two individuals at 5.30pm, while another suspect was detained in Sungai Lalang, Sungai Petani half an hour later. Two other individuals were still at large.

All suspects were remanded for five days starting yesterday to assist with the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code. — Bernama