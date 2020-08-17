Three self-service launderettes ordered close for violating SOP

KEPALA BATAS: Three self-service launderettes have been ordered to close for seven days for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the three launderettes were found to have breached the SOP during an integrated operation conducted by the police and the Health Ministry in Kepala Batas yesterday.

He said it was found that no body temperature scanning and customer registration were conducted at the launderettes.

Customers at the premises were also found not wearing face mask, he said in a statement today.

Noorzainy said the launderettes were also issued compound of RM1,000 each by the police for defying the prescribed SOP. — Bernama