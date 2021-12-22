Three senators sworn in today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Three senators took oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim today.

They are PAS Women’s chief Nuridah Mohd Salleh, Sabah Umno Wanita Information chief Noraini Idris and Berjaya Corporation Berhad executive director Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa.

Nuridah has been re-elected for the senatorship by the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly for another term, from Nov 29, 2021 to Nov 28, 2024, while Noraini and Zurainah are new appointments by the Sabah State Assembly and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, respectively.

Noraini’s appointment took effect on Dec 10, 2021 until Dec 9, 2024, while Zurainah’s appointment is effective today until Dec 21, 2024.

The three women were sworn-in as senators at a ceremony held in Dewan Negara here.

Rais, in his speech, reminded them to shoulder their responsibilities as best as possible and fulfill the oaths that they had pledged.

He said Senate Members must act in line with the agenda of the Dewan Negara’s transformation because if they fail to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted upon them, the people would judge them.

“In that context, let us together downplay the political role in this august hall and enlarge our role for the country,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Rais also emphasized on Standing Order 13 (2) of the Senate which provides that the Senate may, upon a motion to be decided without amendment or debate and which may be made without notice and shall take precedence over all other business, decide to proceed to any particular business out of the regular order.

“I have to emphasise that this provision is not in the Dewan Rakyat and unfortunately this provision is rarely used in this august House. For example, at a time when we are dealing with this monsoon, not a single motion was made, we regard the current situation like any other day.

“This should be changed and let us work together and hopefully with the inclusion of these three Senators, there will be change,” he added. — Bernama