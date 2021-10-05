Three siblings fabricate story to demand ransom from father

MUAR: Police have arrested three siblings who fabricated a story and demanded a ransom from their own father, in raids carried out in Pagoh, near here, and Iskandar Puteri, last night.

Muar district police chief, ACP Zaharudin Rasip, said that they arrested the three sisters, aged 25 to 32, at 8.30pm at the two locations.

He said police received a report from the 66-year-old victim last Friday, stating that he had received a phone call claiming that one of his daughters was allegedly confined.

“Through the investigation, the police found out that the three had conspired to fabricate a story in order to get money from their father (the complainant). All three of them have been remanded for three days until Thursday, for further investigation,” he said in a statement, today.

