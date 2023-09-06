Three siblings killed as lorry crashes into crane

KUANTAN: Three brothers were killed in an accident involving a lorry and a crane at KM136 of Jalan Kuantan/Johor Bahru near Kampung Sepakat, Rompin yesterday.

Rompin district police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar said the victims were identified as Muhammad Firdaus Abu Bakar, 28, Muhammad Solihin, 21, and Ahmad Jazuly, 17, whose address is at Jalan Sungai Kolek, Rompin.

“The 7.20 pm incident is believed to have occurred when the lorry they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a crane on the opposite lane,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

The 38-year-old crane driver was also injured in the accident.

Mohd Azahari said the victims’ bodies were sent to Rompin Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama