Three siblings orphaned after parents killed in LPT1 crash

KUANTAN: Three siblings were orphaned when their parents and their youngest brother were killed in an accident at Kilometre 200 of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) east-bound, near Kampung Paya Bungor here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said in the 4pm incident, contractor Mohamad Shafiq Zailani, 33, his wife, Faeiznoor Mansor, 32, died at the scene while their 10-month-old son Daryan Marwa was pronounced dead at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here.

The couple’s three other children - Mohamad Danish Uqasha, 9, Dhia Medina, 5, and Damiaa Melissa, 2, sustained minor injuries.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the four-wheel drive driven by Mohamad Shafiq from Bandar Jengka in Maran to Kuantan skidded before hitting a tree at the road shoulder,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said all the bodies of the victims were sent to HTAA for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama