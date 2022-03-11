Three still missing in massive Ampang landslide

AMPANG JAYA: Five people were trapped in their homes after a massive soil mound from a hillslope came crashing down in a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 yesterday evening.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said 15 houses and 10 vehicles were hit by the loosened earth from the hillslope in the incident that occurred at about 6pm.

State Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said firefighters who were despatched to the scene following a distress call, managed to rescue a resident who was trapped in his house minutes after arriving.

The elderly man was taken out of the house on a stretcher and sent to hospital for treatment.

“We managed to find the location of a second person and attempts to free the victim is being carried out. The search for the remaining three victims are ongoing,” he told theSun when contacted at about 8.15pm yesterday.

Norazam said the trapped victims were in two houses that were the worst hit by the landslide.

He said the site remains dangerous as there were still soil movement at the hillslope.

Norazam said the Fire and Rescue Department will update the media on the progress of the search-and-rescue operation from time to time.

Residents of the affected houses were evacuated by firefighters and police personnel at the scene.

As of 8.30pm yesterday, the rescue mission was still being conducted in efforts to locate a resident and three others who were still missing, as firefighters moved soil and debris to clear a way into the affected houses.