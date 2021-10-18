Three students among 18 arrested in wild party raid

MELAKA: Police have detained 18 indivdiduals, including university and secondary school students during a raid on a wild drug-fuelled party at a homestay in Alai, here.

Melaka Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Zulkiflee Rashid said all of them, including four women, aged between 15 and 24 years, were detained at 1.25am yesterday.

“Thirteen individuals, including the three students were also tested positive for methamphetamine and ganja.

“The suspects were high on drugs when the homestay was raided,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkiflee said the police also seized a transparent plastic package containing pills believed to be ecstasy weighing 0.45 g and 2.60 g of compressed dried leaves, believed to be ganja from two suspects.

He said the two suspects have been remanded for four days from yesterday to facilitate investigations under Section 12 (3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6 of the same act.

“The other suspects are being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of ADB 1952,” he said adding that checks showed that all those arrested had no previous drug-related records. — Bernama