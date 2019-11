KUANTAN: Police, suspecting foul play in the death of a seven-year-old student of an unregistered tahfiz school in Lanchang, Temerloh yesterday, have taken custody of three students of the school for questioning.

Pahang Criminal Investigation head Datuk Othman Nanyan told reporters here today that the victim died at 1pm yesterday during treatment at the Lanchang Health Clinic and the body was then sent to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital for post-mortem.

There were bruises on the victim’s body, he said, adding that the victim was sent to the clinic by the school warden, after finding him in a weak state.

Following a report lodged, he said, the police arrested three students, all aged 13, to facilitate investigation.

He said the victim and an older step-brother were sent to the school, which has two other students, about a month ago.

The school, run by a married couple, began operation early this year, with the wife, also acting as the warden, he added. — Bernama