Three students held over stabbing of teacher in Sabah

LAHAD DATU: Three students of a religious school (madrasah) here were detained to assist in investigation into a knife-attack incident involving their teacher on Sunday.

District police chief ACP Nasri Mansor in a statement yesterday said the victim, a new teacher at the madrasah, was sleeping inside a room in a house at Kampung Sepagaya Hulu, Batu 6 when the incident occurred about 1am.

While sleeping, the victim was approached by two unidentified men who entered his room and suddenly stabbed him on his neck, shoulder and his back using a knife, he said.

He said initial investigation found that the 19-year-old teacher was unaware of the incident as he was sleeping when the attack happened.

“There are four stab wounds found on the victim (neck, shoulder and two at his back). The knife which was still attached on his back following the incident was pulled out by one of the students before he was rushed to the hospital.

“The victim is currently at the hospital for further observation but is reported to be in stable condition,” he said.

According to Nasri, they had detained the three students aged between 13 and 17 who were believed to be involved in the incident.

They also arrested another man who knew about the incident but did not inform the police, he said, adding that all the three suspects were remanded since Monday.

He said investigation is still ongoing under Section 326 of the Penal Code. - The Borneo Post