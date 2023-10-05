Three suspects arrested with firearms during pre-dawn raid in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Three men, including one who is high on the police wanted list, were arrested with firearms and bullets during a pre-dawn raid at Felda Adela, near here this morning.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the three suspects, aged 33, 35, and 39 were detained near the Jamek Al-Ikhwan mosque in Felda Adela, near here at about 1am.

During the raid police seized a home made shotgun with three live bullets, a Beretta Gardone VT pistol, a bullet casing with four live 9mm bullets, a knife, ganja and Eramin 5 pills.

Kamarul said police also raided a house in Felda Tunggal, here and seized two home made air pistols, three bullet casings, a bullet and 10 marbles.

“A check on previous records showed that two suspects had records for crime and drug related cases. Another who is on the wanted list had criminal cases that dates back to 2016.

“We will carry out investigations to determine if the fire arms were used for hunting or otherwise,” he told reporters at the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters, here today.

Police will also carry out investigations to determine if the firearms were used in house break in cases or robberies in the past.

He added that all three suspects who tested positive for methamphetamine and ganja would be remanded for three days starting today. -Bernama