Three suspects remanded in connection with troubled MYAirline low cost carrier released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Three suspects detained in connection with investigations into money laundering activities involving a low cost airline were released on police bail today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (pix) said in a statement said two of the suspects were released yesterday while another suspect was released today after the remand order had expired.

Yesterday, a Bernama report said a lawyer from an investment company who is believed to have connections with the co-founder of low cost carrier MYAirline, was released on police bail last Friday.

On Oct 26, four individuals, including a lawyer, were arrested and remanded for four days to assist investigations into a case that involved an investment company, i-Serve Technology & Vacation Sdn Bhd, because they were believed to have connections with the founder of MYAirline.

Ramli said the four were a treasury assistant, research and development manager, lawyer and share holder.

On Oct 17, police confirmed that a ‘Datuk’ who is the co-founder and majority shareholder of MYAirline Sdn Bhd was arrested along with his wife and son to assist investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. -Bernama