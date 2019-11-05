Three suspects rob and threaten the family of a bank founder

GEORGE TOWN: Three men, believed to be Chinese nationals, held up the son of a businessman at knife-point before fleeing with some personal valuables and a mobile phone on Monday evening.

The three men, described as “burly”, scaled the perimeter fence and landed in the compound of the home of MBI International Sdn Bhd founder Tedy Teow Wooi-Huat on Jalan Bukit Gambir at about 7pm that day.

They then held a knife to the waist of Teow’s son Adrian, 28, and forced him into the house and told him they only wanted their money back.

They claimed that Tedy had defrauded many people from China through an investment scheme that did not yield any returns.

Just then Adrian’s mother arrived home with their driver Iznol Farid Hamdan. Adrian raised the alarm, prompting Iznol to drive his mother to safety before he returned to the house.

By then the intruders had fled. Adrian and Iznol then gave chase but failed to catch up with the suspect.

In the meantime, Adrian’s wife arrived home to find two items that looked like sticks of dynamite. The police were alerted and a bomb disposal unit later confirmed that those items were fake.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the police are now trying to track down the suspects.

MBI has several property projects in the country, including a township in Kulim. It also manages a virtual mall at the Penang Time Square that offers discounted goods and services as well a virtual currency investment scheme.

But early this year, about 100 Chinese nationals who claimed they had lost money through MBI’s investment schemes staged a peaceful protest near the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur.