Three teenage girls run away from hostel

KUANTAN: Three teenage girls are believed to have run away from their hostel in a childcare centre here early this morning.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the disappearance of the girls, aged 13, 14 and 17, was discovered by a hostel staffer who wanted to get them ready for school.

The 13-year-old teen, believed to be facing emotional problems, was recently discharged from a hospital here, and had on several occasions run away from the centre.

The case has been classified as a missing persons report and efforts to locate them are underway. - Bernama