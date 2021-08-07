Three teens held over viral handgun video

IPOH: The police detained three male teenagers here, yesterday in connection to a viral video showing one of them holding a weapon resembling a pistol in front of the house.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the actions of the three teenagers, aged 20 to 22, raised concerns regarding public safety.

“Acting on information, the Perak police detained two of the teenagers and seized a fake weapon resembling a semi-automatic pistol at around 2.30pm, while the third teenager was detained at around 7pm,” he said in a statement here, last night.

He said all three teenagers admitted to buying the fake pistol and meeting in front of a house to drink, and one of them had displayed the fake pistol while being filmed by another friend.

Mior Faridalathrash said investigations were being conducted under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 for owning a fake weapon without a valid licence.

“The police advise the public to not viral any action that can threaten public safety and cause concern among the public,” he said, adding that the police were thankful to members of the public who had cooperated and helped by providing information over the matter.

-Bernama