Three Thai nationals fined RM30,000 each for smuggling subsidised diesel

KANGAR: Three Thai nationals who were detained and charged with smuggling subsidised diesel at the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex in Padang Besar last November were fined RM30,000 each by the Sessions Court here today.

Sessions Court judge Musyiri Peet fined Theerapong Wongyai, 26; Anan Pusu, 29, and Amnuaprasit Chaiwichit, 43, after all three pleaded guilty to the charges.

The court also ordered the three to serve 18 months in jail if they failed to pay the fine.

On Nov 29, last year, Theerapong was charged in court for attempting to smuggle out 69 litres of subsidised diesel using a Nissan Navara vehicle with the intention of driving to Thailand with the subsidised diesel in the tank, at 11.30 am on Nov 26, 2022.

Anan was charged with trying to smuggle out 70 litres of subsidised diesel using a Toyota Hilux Vigo at 12.45 pm on Nov 25, 2022 while Amnuaprasit was charged with attempting to smuggle 41 litres of subsidised using a Ford Ranger at 11.40 am on Nov 26, 2022.

The prosecution was led Deputy Public Prosecutor Syazwani Zawawi from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living. - Bernama