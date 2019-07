LUMUT: The Perak Fisheries Department detained three local trawler boats with nine Thai crew members on board and seized 200kg of various types of fish with a total value of almost RM1.8 million, around Talang Island, Segari here yesterday.

Kampung Acheh Resources Protection Branch (CPS) chief Mansor Yobe said the trawlers, from Bagan Panchor, Pantai Remis, were detained between 9.30am and 11.30am while fishing at three separate locations.

“The first boat was intercepted at nine nautical miles of Talang Island, Segari, while the second boat at 10.5 nautical miles of Talang Island and the third one was detained at 11 nautical miles in the same area.

“Also detained are nine Thai crew members, aged 26 to 66,” he said when contacted here today.

Mansor said further investigation found that the three boats were in violation of the fishing licence conditions by carrying out fishing activities in area less than 15 nautical miles from the beach, apart from using foreign workers without permit.

He said the boats were taken to Kampung Acheh Fisheries Jetty, Sitiawan for further investigation under Section 8 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985. — Bernama