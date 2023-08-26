Three-way contests involving PH, PN, independent candidates in Pulai, Simpang Jeram

JOHOR BAHRU: Both the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections on Sept 9 will see three-cornered fights involving Pakatan Harapan (PH), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidates.

For the Pulai seat, PH candidate Suhaizan Kaiat, who is former Johor State Assembly Speaker, will face PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi, who is using the key symbol.

The candidates’ names were announced by returning officer Miswan Yunus at about 10.20 am today.

Suhaizan, accompanied by his proposer and seconder, filed his nomination papers at the nomination centre at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here at about 9.02 am, followed by Zulkifli two minutes later, and Samsudin at 9.08 am.

In MUAR, PH’s Nazri Abdul Rahman, who is Bakri Amanah deputy chief, PN’s Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya, who is a PAS central committee member, and businessman S. Jeganathan were announced as the candidates for the Simpang Jeram by-election.

More to come. - Bernama