Three women arrested for embezzling millions from massage centre company

PUTRAJAYA: Three women have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over suspicions of embezzling millions of ringgit from a famous massage parlour company.

Two women are directors of a company supplying massage oil while the third is the wife of a former director of the massage centre company.

According to a source in the MACC, the three women, in their 50s, were arrested yesterday at the MACC headquarters when they arrived to provide their statements on submitting documents with false details to manipulate the company from 2017 to 2019.

They are believed to have embezzled the money through the sale of massage oil at prices higher than the market price through their proxy supply company, involving transactions of around RM9 million.

The company is said to have sustained losses of around RM1.8 million as a result.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigations senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrests, adding that they have been remanded for four days and that the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

The MACC was tracking down the case’s two main suspects, the former managing director and the former financial officer of the massage centre company. - Bernama