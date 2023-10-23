Three women arrested over driving school computer test

JOHOR BAHRU: Three women were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday for allegedly accepting bribes from driving school students sitting for the computer test.

According to a source, two of the women are customer service officers at the Kota Tinggi branch of the Government Interactive Network Portal (RILEK), while the other is a clerk at a driving school centre.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 34, were arrested at the Johor MACC Office at about 9 pm yesterday.

It is learned that the suspects accepted bribes from candidates sitting for Part 1 of the Computer Test for Driving Licence.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we expect to make more arrests,” said the source, adding that the three suspects have been released on MACC bail.

Meanwhile, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, ​​when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.-Bernama