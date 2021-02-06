Three women hit by out-of-control car in Kota Bharu, one killed

KOTA BHARU, Feb 5: An Indonesian woman was killed while two others were seriously injured after being hit by an out-of-control car near Jalan Pasir Hor here at 11.30 am today.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abd Rahim Daud identified the dead victim as Lia Ernani, 45 while the injured were Siti Fatimah Hamid, 65, and Hasnah Isyak, 64, both locals.

He said all three women were hit while waiting to cross the road.

“Following the incident, police arrested the driver of the Proton Satria, aged 33, who tested positive for methamphetamine,“ he said when contacted tonight.

Abd Rahim said the accident happened after the car skidded and rammed the three pedestrians who were standing on the road divider.

“The Indonesian woman died on the spot while the other victims, who were on their way home, sustained serious injuries and are being treated in the Kubang Krian Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital.

It is understood that a the video of incident went viral after several bystanders who witnessed the crash started hitting the driver who was believed to have been driving recklessly, resulting in the accident.

Abd Rahim added that the driver would be brought to the Kota Bharu court to be remanded.- Bernama