Three workers injured in factory fire

JOHOR BAHRU: Two workers of an artificial rubber processing factory suffered burns while another suffered a fracture to his leg in a fire at the Tanjung Langsat industrial area this evening.

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the fire at Lotte Ube Synthetic Rubber Sdn Bhd factory around 5.16 pm was believed to have happened after two cement tanks exploded, damaging them.

He added that no loss of life was reported but two workers sustained burns to their arms while another broke his leg when he jumped from the building to save himself when he heard the explosion.

“All victims were sent to the Penawar Pasir Gudang Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police would like to express their thanks to the public for channeling information to the police.

A one-minute-14-second video had gone viral on Facebook and Whatsapp earlier showing a rising plume of flame from a fire this afternoon that raised concern among residents in Pasir Gudang. - Bernama