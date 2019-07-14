Three workers suffer burns in factory fire

JOHOR BARU: Three recycling factory workers suffered burns in a fire at the storage area of the factory near here today.

Kulai Baru Fire and Rescue Station commander of operations Mohd Fauzi Awang said the three men, two from Pakistan and one from Bangladesh, aged between 30 and 35, were rushed to the Kulai Hospital following the incident at 7.30pm when all the victims were working at the site.

“The fire involved an area of 0.2ha and did not involve the structure of the factory building. The recyclable items are LPG gas cylinders and welding gas cylinders,“ he said in a statement.

He said 12 firemen in three engines from the Kulai Baru and Skudai stations were rushed to the location. — Bernama