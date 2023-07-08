Three-year-old boy dies after being hit by 4WD vehicle in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: A three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle while riding a children’s kick scooter in a residential area last Friday.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat, who confirmed the death, said the police were still investigating the incident, which occurred at 6.30pm.

“The 32-year-old driver is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he told reporters here today.

A 21-second video showing the boy being rammed by a black 4WD vehicle after he had brought his scooter to a stop had gone viral previously. - Bernama