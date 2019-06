KOTA KINABALU: A three-year-old boy is feared to have drowned at the river running through Kampung Tebobon here, yesterday.

The Jalan Lintas Fire Station in a statement here today said they were alerted on the incident at 10.22pm and rescuers were rushed to the scene but could not find him.

The statement gave his identity as Mohd Putra Dennil. No details were available as yet as to what exactly happened but it is believed the family’s house is located on the river bank.

The search and rescue operation resumed at 9.45am today. — Bernama