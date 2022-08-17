Three-year-old found dead in Kepong from suspected abuse, aunt detained

KUALA LUMPUR: A local woman was arrested by the police yesterday on suspicion of abusing and causing the death of her three-year-old nephew, in an incident in Kepong, here.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix), said the 40-year-old suspect worked as a babysitter for the victim and his five-year-old brother.

He said the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD) control centre received a MERS 999 call regarding the death of a child in an apartment in Kepong at about 12 noon on Monday.

“Upon arrival at the location, the police found the victim was lying in the child’s bed fully clothed, and a physical examination found that there were wounds on the forehead, mouth and nose; red marks under the left eye; and scratches and bruises on the back of the body and the right elbow.

“The victim was confirmed dead by the Kuala Lumpur Hospital paramedic team, and the police are still waiting for the results of the post-mortem,” he said in a statement last night.

The suspect has been remanded for five days until Aug 20 to assist in the investigation under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

“Police urge the public with information regarding the case to contact the IPD Sentul operations room at 03-4048 2206,“ he said. - Bernama