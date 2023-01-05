Three-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in Tambun

IPOH: A three-year-old girl was found drowned in a swimming pool at a house in Tambun here, yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the victim’s 15-year-old brother found the girl floating in the pool at the residence of her grandfather’s neighbour at 6.30pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim had gone over to visit the family next door with her mother when they were at her grandfather’s house.

“A post-mortem conducted at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Ipoh here, found that the victim’s death was due to drowning “ he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 33(1) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) for leaving a child without reasonable supervision.

Mohd Yusri said this is the fourth case of drowning involving child victims in the Ipoh district this year.

“The police view this matter as serious and will take stern legal action against parents or guardians found to have been negligent and leaving their child unsupervised,“ he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a one-year nine-month-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of her grandfather’s house in Tambun.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said in the incident, the child’s father found the victim floating in supine position in the pool at 8.45pm. - Bernama