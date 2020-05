GEORGE TOWN: On Wednesday, three young children lost their lives in Penang, from drownings and a road accident here.

In Balik Pulau, tragedy struck a migrant Indonesian family when two of their children, aged four and five, a boy and a girl, were found drowned after they apparently fell into a fish pond at the Bandar Baru Air Puteh project site.

The children lived with their parents in staff quarters at the construction site there.

The bodies of the pair were found floating in the pond by their parents who had began frantically searching for them when they could not be found at home.

Southwest district police head Supt V. Anbalagan said that the case has been classified as sudden death pending the outcome of the post-mortems.

He urged parents and guardians to be extra vigilant, especially during these challenging times where the conditional movement control order and lockdowns must be observed.

Meanwhile, in Tanjung Bungah near the Azuria condominiums, a young child was run over by a car after the victim was said to have suddenly darted across the road.

A police spokesperson urged families to constantly be mindful of the whereabouts of their young children.