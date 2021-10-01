Thrust of 12MP focus of discussion on third week of Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The thrust of the country’s five-year development plan became the focus of discussion by Members of Parliament (MP) on the third week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting, following the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last Monday.

After the tabling, which had been postponed several times, the Malaysia Plan for 2021 to 2025, was debated for three days, with MPs from both the government and opposition blocs concurring that the 12MP should focus on improving the quality of life of the people which had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among them were Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) who wanted the government to take into account the impact of the pandemic that had caused many M40 households to fall into the B40 category, while Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) expressed the need for the government to look into the security of retired Malaysians to ensure their future retirement fund is adequate.

The consensus between the MPs from both blocs was also reflected in the issue on education with Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) drawing the attention of the house to the safety of schools located along river banks and the need to move them to safer places.

Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) hoped that every school can be equipped with high-speed internet coverage, while Tony Pua (PH-Damansara) suggested the government to focus on producing quality young talents instead of just focusing on examination result statistics.

During the three-week sitting, the first under the government led by Ismail Sabri, the debate generally went smoothly and orderly with the opposition bloc and the government agreeing and supporting one another on matters pertaining to the people’s well-being and efforts to help them get through life after COVID-19.

Not many political issues that would have caused a commotion in the house were raised during the three-day debate on the 12MP by 71 MPs from the government and opposition blocs. Instead, their debate and questions revolved around problems faced by the people following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from that, among the highlights for this week was a proposal by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) for the government to immediately set up special session courts specifically to hear cases related to sexual crimes involving child victims.

The Goods and Services tax (GST) system also stole the spotlight when Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Tun Abdul Razak urged the government to re-instate it on the grounds that it could target also target the “shadow economy” worth RM300 billion a year, which had escaped paying taxes previously.

Meanwhile, Pagoh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin suggested that the High Speed Rail (HSR) project be expanded north to Bangkok, Thailand, as it would have a multiplier effect in terms of creating jobs and business opportunities,

However, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wanted the government to postpone the implementation of mega projects and instead use the funds to help the people, especially the poor in the town, rural and remote areas

The Dewan Rakyat was also informed of the government’s efforts to increase the number of Islamic Education teachers nationwide and approval of 186 projects to upgrade and redevelop dilapidated schools in Sarawak from 2019 to 2021 at a cost of RM1.579 billion.

The MPs were also told on several projects to upgrade 4G coverage in Sarawak, with focus on Julau area, and the government’s commitment to continue with targeted cash assistance.

This week’s Dewan Rakyat sitting also witnessed the tabling of the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 Series 2.- Bernama