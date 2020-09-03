PETALING JAYA: Despite the Covid-19 crisis, or perhaps because of it, there is a good feeling among the people, and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is getting most of the credit.

Political analyst Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi attributes this to the steps Muhyiddin has taken to alleviate the economic pressure resulting from the health crisis.

At the top on the list is the moratorium on loan repayments that Malaysians have enjoyed over the past six months. The moratorium was introduced to ease the burden of those who have been hit by financial hardship as a result of the movement control order.

Awang Azman, who is with Universiti Malaya, told theSun yesterday that Muhyiddin had managed to get the government to formulate policies to protect the people’s welfare.

The high approval rating reflects a sentiment the people have felt about Muhyiddin’s leadership over the past six months, he added.

Awang Azman was commenting on the results of a survey by independent pollster Merdeka Centre, showing that 69 per cent of voters are satisfied with Muhyiddin’s performance as prime minister.

According to Merdeka Centre, nine out of 10 Malays and bumiputras from Sabah and Sarawak gave Muhyiddin the thumbs up, while 65 per cent of Indians and 33 per cent Chinese approve of him.

“The prime minister’s approval rating continues to be in a comfortable, positive territory considering he has held the position only since March,” said Merdeka Centre in a statement yesterday.

The centre noted that three quarters of the respondents with a household income of less than RM2,000 per month were those who felt positive about the federal government, but those with household incomes of above RM7,000 a month were only 40 per cent positive.

Awang Azman said sentiments could change after the moratorium ends and conditions return to normal.

“People may change their tune if their rice bowl is threatened and they feel the pinch from a drop in economic activities. It depends on what the government can do once the ‘feel good’ factor is over,” he said.

Independent political analyst Prof Jenifer Amir attributed Muhyiddin’s high approval rating to the way he managed the Covid crisis and the introduction of new ideas in his government.

“He managed to tackle the pandemic head-on very soon after the formation of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government. He also had new ideas and initiatives that look better than those of the Pakatan Harapan government.”

He said the shift in orientation in Muhyiddin’s government, particularly on the issues of race and religion, also led to a swing in Malay support to his corner.

As Merdeka Centre pointed out, bread-and-butter issues remain topmost in the minds of voters. On this issue, Jeniri said the prime minister must ensure that all parties in the PN coalition are serious and fully committed to address issues such as unemployment and loss of income in both urban and rural areas.

“It is important for Muhyiddin to emphasise on jobs for the people and for economic activities to be seen as moving. People will like you if you address their bread-and-butter issues,” Jeniri added.